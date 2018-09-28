Down Syndrome Support Team Buddy Walk to take place on Sunday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Down Syndrome Support Team Buddy Walk will take place this Sunday at Gallup Park to kick off October, Down Syndrome Awareness month, with a big show of inclusion and support.

Everyone is encouraged to participate and more than 800 people are anticipated to attend. Registration for the 14th annual one-mile walk starts at 1:30 p.m. For individuals, registration costs $25 or $45 for a family. The actual Buddy Walk will start at 3 p.m. followed by fun activities, light refreshments, a silent auction and raffle.

Down Syndrome Support Team is hosting Washtenaw County's Buddy Walk. Made up of mostly parents of Down Syndrome children, the group also hosts classes, movie nights, playgroups, holiday events and more.

We provide support and resources to individuals with Down Syndrome and their families. We work with our community to build an accepting environment where every individual can contribute and reach their fullest potential. - Down Syndrome Support Team



The Buddy Walk was put together by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in 1995. There are over 300 Buddy Walks within the United States and the funds raised at each walk help to build programs promoting enrichment to those with Down Syndrome and to a network of support resources for those who need them.

Credit | National Down Syndrome Society

If you can't make it to the Buddy Walk, you can still donate to the Down Syndrome Support Society Team to support those walking and their buddies.

For any questions, contact Down Syndrome Support Team President Elaine Luther at (313) 608-7374 or eluther@downsyndromesupportteam.com

Gallup Park is located at 3000 Fuller Ave.

