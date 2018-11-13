Downtown Ann Arbor specials and deals to know about this holiday season

Christmas decor at Roeda Studio in Ann Arbor on Nov. 13, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Shortly after sunrise Tuesday morning, business owners and staff in the Main Street Area Association met at the corner of Main and William streets to participate in their annual holiday walkaround tour.

The tour includes stops at participating businesses where owners, managers and staff invite fellow shop owners into their stores and reveal their holiday specials and sales.

The idea is to foster relationships among the area businesses and to inform their peers what they are featuring so they may direct customers to one another's stores.

Here's what we learned:

Roeda Studio in Ann Arbor on Nov. 13, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The shop, owned by artist Carol Roeda and specializing in magnetic scrapbooking will be featuring specials on Black Friday (Nov. 23) and Midnight Madness (Nov. 30).

Doorbusters on Black Friday and Christmas

Get 10% off your entire purchase on Midnight Madness

Pottery (mugs, coasters, etc.) will be discounted on Midnight Madness

Spring and summer merchandise is currently on sale

Location: 319 S. Main Street

Holiday decor at Ten Thousand Villages on Nov. 13, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The global nonprofit will be having sales storewide all day on Midnight Madness, including:

20% off purchases

Buy one get one 50% off all jewelry and ornaments

Location: 303 S. Main Street

The writing workshop at 826michigan (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The nonprofit children's tutoring, education and writing center which features a robot-themed store at the front of the building will be selling all books for $8.26 from Black Friday to Christmas.

Location: 115 E. Liberty Street

This local jewelry shop has exclusives on numerous artists and designs and appraises jewelry.

During Midnight Madness, the Abracadabra will be featuring jewelry giveaways, treats and a draw for a discount at the counter.

Location: 205 E. Liberty Street

The downtown meadery which opened earlier this year will be offering 10% off to-go purchases and merchandise during Midnight Madness. Its Christmas mead with ginger and cranberry launches the week of Thanksgiving.

Location: 100 S. 4th Ave. #110

Owners Lauren Bloom and Matt Ritchey present their holiday specials on the Main Street walkaround tour on Nov. 13, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

A mixed four pack of meads (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The general store for all things garden and home will be featuring a petting zoo on Midnight Madness in its indoor/outdoor space.

The following day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Downtown Home and Garden will be hosting its 20th Annual Christmas Party featuring:

Community High Jazz Quintet

Farm animals

Santa

Smoked turkeys

Grandma Mooberry's cranberry salad

Hot cider and eggnog

Location: 210 S. Ashley Street

Holiday display at Downtown Home and Garden on Nov. 13, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The Michigan store featuring cherry wines, salsas, jams and more is having some fantastic sales this season, including:

20% off Black Friday and Midnight Madness

Through the end of November, Cherry Republic is holding a clothing drive for the House by the Side of the Road and offering discounts to those who donate. Details include:

20% off for those who donate coats, jackets and children's clothing

15% off for those who bring smaller items like hats, gloves and mittens

Every item donated earns a raffle ticket for a gift box

Not applicable on Midnight Madness

Location: 223 S. Main Street

Happy shopping!

