Downtown Ann Arbor's Heavenly Metal to close its doors Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - This Sunday Heavenly Metal gift shop will close its doors after almost two decades of operation in downtown Ann Arbor.

According to the gift and knickknack boutique’s website, owner and operator Vicki Honeyman will be closing the doors to Heavenly Metal at the end of June to focus on other adventures.

Honeyman also attributed closing Heavenly Metal to the changing landscape of retail, the continual rise of online shopping by customers and increasing costs.

Originally, Honeyman sold recycled metal artwork and over the course of the years, she added woodwork, unique gifts and vintage nicknacks to her shop, which moved to its Fourth Avenue location from Ann Street in 2016.

For those worried about Honeyman’s other business Vick’s Wash and Wear Haircuts, located within Heavenly Metal, fret not. Honeyman will still be offering haircuts; however, they will be done in Honeyman’s new hair salon, a former garden shed workshop on the property of her downtown home.

Those who want to make an appointment for one of Honeyman’s “wash-and-wear” cuts can call 734-663-4247.

Aside from her business ventures in Kerrytown, Honeyman is also a notable figure in the history and culture of the Ann Arbor Film Fest.

Head over to Heavenly Metal located at 208 N. Fourth Ave. before it's gone for good on June 30.

