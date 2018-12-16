Dreamland Theater in Ypsilanti to host 'Star Trek'-themed puppet show

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A nonprofit puppet theater in Ypsilanti will be hosting a "Star Trek"-themed puppet show Sunday afternoon.

The Dreamland Puppet Troupe will be performing a "Mad Libs" style show based on "Star Trek: The Original Series," where the script is filled in before the performance with words gathered from audience suggestions.

The doors open at 4 p.m., and the show will start at 4:30 p.m.

The Dreamland Theater is located at 26 N. Washington St., just north of Michigan Avenue.

More information can be found on at the Dreamland Theater's official Facebook page here.

