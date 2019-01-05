Eastern Michigan University honors 68 soldiers deploying overseas

YPSILANTI, Mich. - The 171st Army National Guard Unit is on another mission just days into the new year.

There were enough hugs, and some tears, to go around Saturday at the campus of Eastern Michigan University. That’s because about 68 soldiers from the 171st Unit of the Army National Guard are headed on yet another mission. This time they’re going to Poland for Operation Atlantic Resolve.

“It’s pretty cool. I’m about to go experience and go on a whole new journey that I never been on before,” said Cpl. Unique Reynolds, with the Army National Guard.

Reynolds is a part of the Medical Company Area Support Division.

“It was kind of something I always wanted to do, even when I was in high school,” said Reynolds.

Her family joined hundreds of others at a special ceremony to honor the unit before they left.

“A true volunteer force of citizen soldiers that 28 days of the month, they’re doing something else,” said Maj. Ryan Davis, with the U.S. Army.

The soldiers live regular lives, but when it’s time to go, they drop everything and go. This deployment is a little tougher for Specialist Steven Landfair, and his wife Michigan State Trooper Elizabeth London.

“It’s going to be really, really hard, especially since we’re planning a wedding and we just got a puppy, and I just started a new job,” said Landfair.

The unit will be back in January 2020.

