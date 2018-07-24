2018 Great Lakes VegBash to take place in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Looking to creatively add some veggies into your diet? On August 4, the 2018 Great Lakes VegBash can show you how.

Taking place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds, Great Lakes VegBash will have regional vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free food for all types of eaters.

Adult tickets are $12 each but children younger than 12 are free. Buy your tickets in advance online and receive a $2 discount.

Almost 100 vendors, artists, and crafty people will be at the fairgrounds selling their wares, promoting cruelty-free products and offering imaginative selections. Food trucks and restaurants including Earthen Jar, Shalimar, Nosh Pit Detroit and PHAT VEGAN will set up shop for the day to promote their delicious dishes. Musical acts will take to the stage throughout the day.

While shopping and chowing down, be sure to pick up some free vegan and vegetarian recipes, play in the bounce house, or join in an interesting workshop. Vegan bakers are encouraged to bring dishes to trade at the Vegan Baker’s swap and many nonprofits will have exhibits.

Sixty tent-camping spots are available for the really adventurous with time slots ranging from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, or Aug. 4 to Aug. 5.

An evening bonfire and morning yoga will be provided but campers need to bring their own tents and dry bathing materials as showers are not on site. Tents are $40 per night or $75 for both nights. Camping check-in goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and check-out is 11 a.m.

For the full press release, look here or the Facebook event here.

(Credit | 2018 Great Lakes VegBash Facebook)

