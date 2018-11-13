Amid community uproar, MD Bagel Fragel gets extension to stay open until Dec. 30

ANN ARBOR - Upon learning that the north side's MD Bagel Fragel was ordered to close, Ann Arborites took to social media to share their outrage over the news.

One woman even found the name of the lawyer of the Toledo-based company taking over the strip mall on Plymouth Road with plans to move a marijuana shop into MD Bagel Fragel's space. She posted his email and phone number on the A2 on the Northside group's Facebook page calling for customers to contact him.

And it did not fall on deaf ears.

The mother and son owners of the bagel shop, Patricia and Michael Rockette, have been given a one-month extension until Dec. 30 to close.

"The lawyer for the place called me an hour ago, I guess he’s been getting a lot of people," said Patricia this morning. "He extended us until December."

Rockette said she is overwhelmed by the community outreach over the past 24 hours.

"It’s been a madhouse today," she said shortly after 10 a.m. "I think we only have eight bagels left. I had no clue it would bring this many people."

I stopped in this morning and overheard a woman say, "I don't know about the rest of the people in line, but I say you find a new place and we'll help you move in. I will help!"

The tip cups were overflowing and the line was to the door with a constant flow of customers coming in to buy bagels and ask the Rockettes about the situation.

Here's what people were saying yesterday:

Rockette told me they need 10 days to dismantle the kitchen and the front of the store.

MD Bagel Fragel will be open for business until Dec. 20.

