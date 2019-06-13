Ann Arbor Distilling Co. releases new Fox River Michigan Whiskey Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich - On Friday at 5 p.m., the Ann Arbor Distilling Co. will host a release party celebrating its new Fox River Michigan Whiskey.

Made with four grains that have been filtered through charcoal, the new whiskey has been designed to highlight all things Michigan and Michigan “terroir.” Sourced with grains and other ingredients from Michigan farmers and producers the Fox River Michigan Whiskey offers a light smokiness with notes of fruit without being overly sweet.

In a recent press release, Ann Arbor Distilling Co. managing director Rob Cleveland said that he believes it is Michigan’s turn to have a hand in whiskey-making.

“For whatever reason, we haven’t seen any whiskeys distinctly designed to highlight the state of Michigan. And we think that is a mistake,” said Cleveland. “The incredible agriculture base here makes Michigan the perfect place to design a distinct and unique product. We believe we’re the first, but I’m fairly certain others will follow."

"I hope we can pull together as a community and create standards that rival other whiskey-producing states."

The release party will also have music from Kyle Rhodes and Jonah Lewis, food created by chef Brandon Johns, of Grange Kitchen and Bar, and fly fishing demonstrations from The Painted Trout. Other bars in Ann Arbor, including the Grotto Watering Hole and the Ravens Club, will also feature Fox River Michigan Whiskey in signature cocktails Friday.

For information about the event, visit the A2DC Facebook event page.

Ann Arbor Distilling Company is located at 220 Felch St.

