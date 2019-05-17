Ann Arbor eateries open late for late-night foodie needs

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Whether you’re a night owl or currently fasting during the day, Ann Arbor eateries are here to help with your late-night food needs. With some downtown eateries open late, you can grab a snack or enjoy a meal at one of these five late-night go-to’s.

Nothing is better than a late-night burrito. Offering a bevy of burritos, classy quesadillas and chips (so many chips!) for budget-friendly prices, its a great spot for a late-night snack or a very late dinner.

BTB is open until 3 a.m. from Sunday to Wednesday and until 4 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday.

Order delivery until midnight or go to its 810 S. State St. location.

Looking to add something exciting to your late-night rotation of noms? Head to Kosmo’s on Friday and Saturday nights. The BiBimBop go-to offers BiBimBop (obviously), as well as its delicious Seoul Dog, deep-fried vegetables and bulgogi.

Kosmo’s is open until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, until 4 p.m. on Monday and until midnight Tuesday through Thursday.

Go ham at the 308 S. Ashley St. location.



Craving something sweet? Insomnia Cookies can help you get your chocolate fix until 3 a.m. Try one of each flawless flavor or stick with your favorite. Take things to the next level by sandwiching your favorite ice cream between two of your favorite cookies.

Grab a box of cookies to share (or to eat by yourself, we won’t tell anyone!)

Get cookies delivered (or pick them up) until 3 a.m. every day of the week at the 1229 S. University Ave. store.

For those looking for something more substantial (see what we did there?), head to Amer’s Deli for one of its late-night sandwiches, a salad or an acai bowl. With over 30 different sandwich choices, you can pick up a different sammie every day for a month and still not make a dent in its gargantuan list.

Amer’s Deli is open until midnight and can be found at 314 S. State St. and 611 Church St.

Want to explore the more historical side of Ann Arbor once the sun goes down? Old Town Tavern mixes history and food as a self-proclaimed “townie bar.” With non-fussy eats ranging from burgers Southwestern-style fajitas, the Old Town Tavern carries on its historic traditions. Check out a cool chronological timeline of the building’s long history on its website.

Wednesday through Friday, the kitchen stays open until 1:30, and until 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Stop by Old Town Tavern at 122 W. Liberty St.

