Ann Arbor Farmers Market Food Truck Rally returns this week

Crepe Day-Twah serving customers at the October Food Truck Rally on Oct. 4, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Do you know what warmer weather means in Ann Arbor? Food trucks.

The first Food Truck Rally of the season will take place on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and we're all sorts of excited.

Get ready for warm nights and delicious food, including tacos, crepes, Israeli street food, paella, wood fired pizza, hand rolled ice cream and more.

Besides an all-star lineup of food trucks from near and far, the monthly event, which runs May through October, will feature live music and fun activities for kids such as face painting and games.



The September Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Sept. 6, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Another neat fact?

It is partnering with Zero Waste Washtenaw to reduce waste and improve the city's recycling and composting rates.

The following food trucks will be participating throughout the season:

More food trucks will be added to the list as the season progresses.



Diners enjoying street food and live music on Aug. 2, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Live music this week will be provided by local Ann Arbor bands Beach Daisy and City of Lakes.

A kids area with fun-filled activities will be provided by Triangle Cooperative Preschool.

Food Truck Rallies at Ann Arbor Farmers Market are the first Wednesday of the month.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

To learn more about Ann Arbor Farmers Market and upcoming events, visit its website.

