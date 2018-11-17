Ann Arbor locals launch GoFundMe campaign to help MD Bagel Fragel

ANN ARBOR - Loyal customers and north side residents have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for MD Bagel Fragel.

On Monday, news that the 25-year-old bagel shop was ordered to close on short notice by a new landlord with plans to open a marijuana shop in the space caused a community uproar.

When they received notice to close shop within 48 hours, the shop's owners, mother and son Patricia and Michael Rockette were able to negotiate an exit date of Nov. 30.

After concerned customers sent letters to the lawyer of the building's new owner, listed as Navarre Crossings LLC, he called the Rockettes on Tuesday morning to notify them they had a one-month extension to leave the premises by Dec. 30.



The campaign site includes this message from the Rockettes:

"We are working with the community members who have offered to start a GoFundMe campaign to help us raise $40,000 to help pay for the build out for our new location. We are currently in discussions with a property owner on the northeast side of Ann Arbor but no decisions have been made as of today ... Thank you so much Ann Arbor for your heart."

By Saturday morning, community members raised $3,525.

To learn more or to donate, click here.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.