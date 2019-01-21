Ann Arbor ranked top city for coffee lovers in U.S.

ANN ARBOR - From students to professionals to sleep-deprived parents (or all of the above), Ann Arbor is bursting with coffee consumers.

That's why it has been named one of the 10 best cities for coffee lovers in America by ApartmentGuide.com.

From chains like Starbucks and Sweetwaters to local spots like RoosRoast and Comet Coffee, there is a cup of joe for every palate.

While A2 ranked No. 10 on the list, that's still something to be proud of, considering some of the other coffee havens it was up against.

Here's what ApartmentGuide had to say about Ann Arbor:

"With a total enrollment of more than 44,000 students, plus one professor for every 12 students, the University of Michigan is a likely inspiration for the many coffee shops scattered across Ann Arbor. Coeds have plenty of places to get that all-important caffeine infusion to help them cram for exams."

According to ApartmentGuide, Ann Arbor boasts 37 coffee shops -- that's one for every 2,825 people.

Want to read more? Check out Sarah's interview with local coffee aficionado Aaron Cruz -- though you probably know him better as @coffeeannarbor on Instagram.

