Ann Arbor Restaurant Week returns Jan. 13-18

ANN ARBOR - Here's something to look forward to in the new year.

Restaurant Week is coming back to downtown Ann Arbor from Jan. 13 through 18, with more than 50 area restaurants participating.

The semiannual event is a great opportunity to sample some of the best food Ann Arbor has to offer with family and friends on any budget.

Here's how it works:

Lunch: $15

Restaurants will offer a $15 menu with one, two or three courses. Many eateries will be offering two-for-one pricing.

Dinner: $28

Most restaurants will be offering three courses on a $28 fixed price menu. Diners will have a choice of menu items. Similar to the lunch deal, many establishments will be offering two-for-one pricing.

Participating restaurants include:

Aventura

Black Pearl

dessous

Miss Kim

Real Seafood Company

The Chop House

Zola Bistro and more

See the full list at annarborrestaurantweek.com and follow the hashtag #annarborrestaurantweek on social media.



For the second year in a row, Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is partnering with Taste the Local Difference, Argus Farm Stop and Michigan State University to connect local chefs with Michigan farmers.

Each restaurant that has purchased ingredients from a local farm will feature a Taste the Local Difference logo.

About Main Street Area Association

The Main Street Area Association is a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve the long-term success and vitality of downtown Ann Arbor.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.