Ann Arbor Restaurant Week returns June 10-15

ANN ARBOR - One of the best food events in town is fast approaching.

Restaurant Week returns to downtown Ann Arbor from June 10 to 15.

The semiannual event celebrates the city's vibrant dining scene with more than 50 restaurants offering up their best dishes. It's the perfect opportunity to try out the restaurants you've always wanted to.



How it works:



Lunch and dinner will be a fixed price, with many restaurants offering two-for-one pricing.

Depending on the restaurant, choose from one, two or three courses.

Lunch price: $15 per person

Dinner price: $28 per person

Participating restaurants include Miss Kim, Gratzi, Gandy Dancer, Black Pearl and more.

See the full list of participating restaurants here.

Restaurant Week is presented by the Main Street Area Association. Sponsors include Destination Ann Arbor, SAVCO hospitality, TheRide, R. Hirt and the Michigan Guild of Artists and Artisans.

For more information, check out www.annarborrestaurantweek.com.



About Main Street Area Association



The Main Street Area Association is a 501(c)6 not for profit organization whose mission is to preserve the long term success and vitality of downtown Ann Arbor.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.