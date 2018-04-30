Ann Arbor's Bløm Meadworks opens its doors Saturday

ANN ARBOR - The city's very first meadery is having its grand opening Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

After months of preparations, locals will be able to taste Bløm Meadworks' dry, sparkling session meads (honey wine) and ciders brewed on-site using only Michigan-grown ingredients.



Growlers and glasses ready to serve session meads and ciders from tap (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Husband and wife team Matthew Ritchey and Lauren Bloom co-own the meadery. With Ritchey's experience as head brewer and an owner of a Chicago brewery and Bloom's knowledge of local food production, Bløm Meadworks was born.

Back in November, it was still an empty space save for brand-new brewing equipment still wrapped in plastic.



Blank slate: Bløm Meadworks on Nov. 30, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Over a span of just a few months, the meadery in the Old Fourth Ward at 100 S. 4th Ave. Suite 110 has transformed into a trendy, modern space it hopes will be a new community destination.

"I'm really excited," said Bloom. "We built this space for people to be in and it’s time for people to be in it!"

The layout includes a taproom with a large bar and separate seating, where patrons can enjoy their homemade brews, coffee, tea and small food plates. Nextdoor is an open flex space.



Production tanks in the flex space room (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

"When the taproom’s busy, we can open that up and people can flow back and forth between those two spaces, but we also wanted that to be a community space," said Bloom. "We have a couple yoga instructors that will be teaching there on weekend mornings, there’s a bike co-op in town that will be teaching bike repair workshops, and there will be a couple boards that will meet here regularly.



"It is available to rent for a private event. During opening hours, it’s also available to community groups without a charge who are just looking for a space."



Finishing touches: The meadery's signs are installed (Photos: Meredith Bruckner)

During the grand opening, they will be raffling off merchandise, tours and a Community Supported Mead membership (based on farming Community Supported Agriculture programs, where customers pay ahead of time and receive products on a regular basis).

For more information, check out the event's Facebook page.

To learn more about Bløm Meadworks, visit its website.

