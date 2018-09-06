Ann Arbor's Frita Batidos to bring Cuban-style burgers to Detroit in 2019

DETROIT - A popular Ann Arbor food destination is setting up shop in Downtown Detroit.

Frita Batidos, a Cuban-style burger restaurant in Downtown Ann Arbor, will open up in Detroit in 2019.

Owner and nationally-recognized chef Eve Aronoff said it’s been her longtime dream to launch a new restaurant in the city of Detroit.

“I’ve been exploring Detroit locations for a long while and there is no better fit than The District Detroit – it offers the opportunity for us to be in the heart of downtown with all of the vibrancy and cultural diversity that brings as well as being in the very center of the sports and entertainment district,” Aronoff said.

The restaurant will be located west of Woodward, between the new Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion and the historic Fox Theatre.

The Detroit menu will include the same high-quality, locally-sourced items found at its Ann Arbor location and will also feature an express menu designed for game days. In addition to the Fritas and Batidos, the menu includes fresh salads, Cuban inspired pressed sandwiches, churros and alcoholic beverages, featuring seasonal cocktails.

“The District Detroit presents a unique opportunity for retailers to play a part in Detroit’s remarkable revitalization,” said Travis Arbogast, Vice President of Development at Olympia Development. “With multiple storefronts under development and a number of new announcements planned, Columbia Street and The District Detroit will offer a wide variety of shopping and dining choices.”

Construction on the new 2,400 square foot space on Columbia Street will begin soon.

