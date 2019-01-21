Ann Arbor's Seva named one of America's best vegetarian restaurants

ANN ARBOR - Longtime local favorite eatery Seva, known for its vegetarian and vegan fare, has landed on Thrillist's 22 Best Vegetarian Restaurants in America list.

It opened its doors in 1971 in downtown Ann Arbor, and after 41 years moved to the Westgate shopping center on the west side.

In addition to its vegan- and vegetarian-friendly offerings, it has been named "one of the best restaurants for kids" and serves up delicious brunch specials on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What's not to love?

Here's what Thrillist had to say about it:

"Seva is now in its fifth decade of turning Wolverines onto veggies (they now have a sister restaurant in midtown Detroit as well). While they do allow for dairy on the menu, much of it can be substituted with plant based-alternatives to go full-vegan, as is the case with the beloved calabaza queso, a satisfying dip that gets its orange hue from the squash that serves as its centerpiece.

"You'll also find tempura-battered General Tso's cauliflower and spaghetti with tempeh-walnut meatballs, and black-bean sweet potato quesadillas. Don't duck out before having the vegan pumpkin pecan tart with brown sugar shortbread crust and a scoop of also-vegan volcano salt vanilla ice cream from Detroit's ice cream plant."

We're drooling now.

Seva is located at 2541 Jackson Ave. on Ann Arbor's west side.

For more information, visit www.sevarestaurant.com/ann-arbor.

