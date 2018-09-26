Ann Arbor's Wolverine State Brewing Co. wins two medals at national beer festival

ANN ARBOR - It's no secret that this is a beer town.

There are so many microbreweries -- each innovating and contributing to the rich beer culture -- it can be hard to try them all.

One of A2's very own, the Wolverine State Brewing Co., was awarded two medals at the Great American Beer Festival this past weekend in Denver.

It's the largest annual competition for judging American-made beers.

Great American Beer Festival 2018 (Photo © Brewers Association)

Wolverine's award-winning brews:

NZ Pils (5.5 percent ABV); Silver medal in the American-style Pilsner category.

Raucher (5.5 percent ABV); Bronze medal in the Smoke Beer category

In total, 306 medals were awarded to 280 breweries across the country. Just under 300 beer experts from 13 countries judged the entries. The judges taste blind and aren't given the names of the breweries.

Seven Michigan breweries took home awards, including:

The Mitten Brewing Co. (Grand Rapids)

Founders Brewing Co. (Grand Rapids)

Thornapple Brewing Co. (Grand Rapids)

Wolverine State Brewing Co. (Ann Arbor)

Bastone Brewery (Royal Oak)

Bell's Eccentric Cafe (Kalamazoo)

Brew Detroit (Detroit)

See the full list of 2018 Great American Beer Festival medalists.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.