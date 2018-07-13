Award-winning Michigan brunch spot, Anna's House, to open Ann Arbor location

ANN ARBOR - While there is certainly no shortage of brunch places in Ann Arbor, family-owned Anna's House will be a welcome addition, particularly for those with dietary restrictions.

The restaurant prides itself on using only all-natural, locally-sourced and fresh ingredients and features dishes on its extensive menu that are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan.

The new Ann Arbor location is set to open at the beginning of 2019 on the south side at 445 E. Eisenhower in Concord Center, which formerly housed Max and Erma's.



Rendering of the new space at 445 E. Eisenhower (Courtesy: Oxford Companies)

Anna's House has several locations in Michigan, including two restaurants in Grand Rapids, and restaurants in Grandville, Farmington Hills, Holland, Kalamazoo, and Westland.

Oxford Companies acquired the Concord Center in 2016 and has been making renovations to the property. Oxford has executed a 6,500-square-foot lease for the new Anna's House location.

"We're thrilled to bring an upscale brunch spot like Anna’s House to Ann Arbor’s south side, which fills a significant void in the area," Wonwoo Lee, Oxford’s asset manager behind the deal said in a press release. "You have many options surrounding Briarwood, but they fall into the category of chain restaurants. The menu at Anna’s House is unique, they’re Michigan-based, and there’s nothing like it around here. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship."



(Credit: Anna's House)

To learn more about Anna's House, visit its website.

