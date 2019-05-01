Celebrate National Foodie Day with 9 mouth-watering, stomach-filling Ann Arbor eateries

ANN ARBOR, Mich - May 9 is National Foodie Day, the only day when it’s totally OK to eat your weight in your favorite foods.

In anticipation of one of our favorite days of the year, here are our top 9 places to fill your stomach and make your mouth water in Ann Arbor.

With 24 flavors to choose from, you have 24 reasons to celebrate National Foodie Day. While a cupcake may not be a full meal, these cupcakes make for a great afternoon snack or post-meal dessert. Try something tradition like Red Velvet or be adventurous with the mysterious and every changing Bump-a-licious.

From "The Best Snack Ever" to its refreshing batidos, Frita Batidos is hands down one of our most-loved lunch stops. It’s fast and friendly dine-in eating gives eaters the same full service found at fancy sit-down restaurants but the picnic style seating forces you to make friends (or make awkward eye contact with the person across from you while having a “moment” with your frita.)

For our vegan friend, the Lunch Room offers a myriad of vegan-friendly choices from a soy buffalo wrap to hearty chili full of lentils and tasty beans. Check out its yummy vegan desserts

Looking for something to drink? Try the Detroit Filling Station, sister to The Lunch Room.

For Neapolitan style pizza, look no further. Neopapalis lets eaters customize their own 12-inch pizzas with prices starting at $8. Meat-eaters, vegetarians and anyone in between can make their dream pizza or customize one of salads and sandwiches also on the menu.

Songbird always makes our lists of lunch go-to's. From it’s larger Northside cafe to its smaller Westside location, Songbird boasts a diverse menu consisting of the hearty "Kogi Hoagi" to the lighter pistachio turkey sandwich. Try half a sandwich with a cup of its soup for the $9.50 lunch special.

One of our favorite late-night greasy spoon eateries, Ann Arborites have had a historical love affair with Fleetwood Diner. Throw some tempeh on the "Hippie Hash" or go all out with the "All Day Breakfast Special."

Looking for fried chicken? Look no further. Seoul Street is our go-to for amazing fried chicken. Orders have to be made at least 45 minutes ahead of time but it’s well worth it.

Pro tip: Order your chicken online for pickup when doing errands. By the time you’re done, your chicken is ready and you can take it home (if it even makes it home).

When you think of date-night, Isalita may not be your go-to but the downtown cantina Mexicana is just as impressive as any other date-night stable in Ann Arbor. Get some truffle guacamole for the table and share a few of the “OG” al pastor tacos (or don’t, we won’t judge).

Happily slurp up your ramen at the downtown go-to. Grab a table with friends or sit at the bar while enjoying buttery ramen broths or the chef's choice assorted sashimi plate. If you prefer something a bit more spicy, try the tan tan men or spicy miso tonkotsu.

