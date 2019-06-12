Circ Bar to celebrate opening of new roof deck in downtown Ann Arbor

The new roof deck at 210 S. 1st St. (Courtesy: The Circ Bar)

ANN ARBOR - While Ann Arbor has no shortage of bars, it does have a shortage of rooftop patios to sip drinks on summer nights.

Enter The Circ Bar at 210 S. 1st St. The newly renovated and rebranded bar is launching its new 1,000-square-foot roof top deck Friday for people to come and enjoy what it says is "the only Ann Arbor bar with unobstructed views of the sunset."

"We hope the roof deck offers the community another space to come together and enjoy the Michigan summer with great food and drink," managing member Roger Ahn said in a statement.

The indoor lounge with views of the roof deck. (Courtesy: The Circ Bar)

"Inspired by the distinct spaces that the building inherently allows, the roof deck was envisioned as a destination for gathering in the light and under the stars," designer Grace Ahn said in a statement.

From its sunset view to a garden with plants native to Michigan and a set of window panels that create transparency between the indoor and outdoor spaces, the designers hoped to create a space that honors the historic character of the building in making space for Ann Arborites to gather.

"The renovation is yet another example of the company’s love for its home, right here in Ann Arbor," general manager Race Rogers said in a statement.

For more information, visit TheCircBar.com.

