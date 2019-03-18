Domino's offering 50 percent off menu-priced pizza for March Madness

Domino's Pizza is offering a sweet deal for March Madness fans!

Domino's Pizza is celebrating college basketball's biggest month by offering 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through March 24.

"What's better than cheering on your favorite basketball team?" said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson. "Cheering on your favorite team while enjoying some delicious, hot, 50-percent-off pizza."

The 50 percent off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through any of the following Domino's online ordering channels: www.dominos.com, Domino's mobile app, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger and voice ordering with Dom.

Fun Facts – Domino's and Basketball

Domino's sold more than 2 million pizzas during the 2018 semifinals and championship game night combined – enough to give more than 27 pizzas to each person attending the final game in Minneapolis this year.

During the 2018 college basketball tournament, Domino's produced enough dough to match the weight of nearly 22 million basketballs.

It takes 69 Domino's pizza boxes stacked from the floor of a basketball court to reach the hoop.

It takes more than 4,500 Domino's pizza boxes to cover a 4,600-square-foot basketball court.

