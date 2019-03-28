Domino's Pizza celebrates opening of 10,000th international store

Domino's Pizza, based in Ann Arbor, is celebrating the opening of its 10,000th international store this week.

The store is located in the IBC Mall at 3008 Buxin Road in the Luohu District of Shenzhen, China.

"Not only are we excited to open the 200th Domino's location in mainland China, but we are thrilled that it marks the brand's 10,000th store outside of the U.S.," said Frank Krasovec, chairman of Dash Brands Ltd. – Domino's master franchisee in China. "We look forward to bringing our delicious pizzas, quality products and delivery expertise to customers in Shenzhen."

The store features the pizza theater design, which is open-concept and allows customers to watch the action of pizza-making. Its spacious design, which features more than 1,300 square feet, includes indoor seating for customers as well as a flat-screen TV that shows the status of customers' orders, from the moment the order is placed to when it is out of the oven.

"The Domino's brand is continuing its global growth momentum by opening new stores every day," said Joe Jordan, executive vice president of Domino's International. "We're incredibly proud to celebrate the opening of this milestone store, as it is located in a vivacious city bustling with e-commerce and technology enterprises. We look forward to bringing the best carryout and delivery experience to those in Shenzhen."

Domino's operates in more than 85 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.

