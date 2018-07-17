Dream job? Top brewery searching for University of Michigan student ambassador

ANN ARBOR - Drink beer, host events, get paid.

Sounds like the ideal job for a college student looking to have fun and earn some extra cash on the side.

As the craft beer industry becomes an increasingly popular line of work, and as universities begin to offer coursework in brewing, Colorado's New Belgium Brewing -- the fourth largest craft brewer in the U.S. -- is hoping to tap into university campuses.

Best known for its Belgian-inspired Fat Tire Ale, New Belgium Brewing is on the search for 14 students across American universities to participate in its "College Brand Ambassadors" during the 2018-2019 school year.

The campus brand ambassador will be responsible for executing promotions, arranging tasting events and creating and securing relationships and partnerships.

Brand ambassadors must be students 21 years or older and enrolled in the following schools:

Arizona State University

Atlanta University Center Consortium (Morehouse College/Spelman College/Clark University)

Boise State University

Boston University

DePaul University

Long Beach State

San Francisco State University

Southern Methodist University

St. Joseph’s University

University of Colorado

University of Kansas

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of North Carolina

The paid, part-time position includes a visit to the company's brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, where the ambassadors will learn more about the business. Another plus? There is a possibility students will be granted a fulltime position upon graduation.

For more information, visit New Belgium Brewing's website.

