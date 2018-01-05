Food Literacy for All: U-M's sustainable food course open to the public

ANN ARBOR - Are you interested in domestic and global food systems?

The University of Michigan is offering a course open to both students and members of the public called Food Literacy for All.

This year's course is co-led by leaders with various backgrounds, including U-M faculty member Catherine Badgley; Malik Yakini, from the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network; and Lily Fink Shapiro, from U-M's Sustainable Food System Initiative. The course is also partnered with the Detroit Food Policy Council.

Each class will be marked by a different guest speaker, from chefs to local farmers to heads of nonprofits.

The course will take place at Angell Hall, Auditorium B every Tuesday evening throughout the winter semester.

The first class will take place on Jan. 9. An introductory lesson, it will be taught by Yakini and Badgley and is titled: "How do we Foster a Just and Sustainable Food System?"



Student farmers sell produce to their peers on North Campus, Sept. 28, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Other lectures include:

Do Foodies Need to Know About Capitalism?

Local Small Scale Farmers - Challenges and Realities

Food Policy and Health

Course summary

This course offers a unique opportunity for students to gain an interdisciplinary introduction to food system issues through a seminar series bringing high profile speakers to campus from diverse sectors: policy, academia, grassroots movements, public health, conservation, and more. This course is being offered as one component of a broader UM “Food Citizenship Project,” which is made possible by a Higher Education Challenge (HEC) grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The overarching goal of the project is to increase diversity and inclusion in sustainable food systems education.

Registration for members of the public is free, but spots must be reserved in advance.

Registration opens every Wednesday before class at 9 a.m.

Learn more about the course and register here.

