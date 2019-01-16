Food systems sustainability initiative Food Literacy for All to kick off Jan. 29

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A unique course, the University of Michigan’s 2019 Food Literacy for All has a renewed focus on food sustainability, access to socially responsible food system alternatives, and the myriad factors that play into understanding food systems.

The free seminar course blends interdisciplinary theoretical and practical perspectives so that attendees are able to develop introductory knowledge of different areas of food systems, such as food sovereignty, community engagement and urban agriculture.

For the third year, the community-academic partnership will bring in experts from various fields to lecture of the different challenges of domestic and global food system.

The course will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. most Tuesday evenings in Auditorium B in Angell Hall.

Registration for each class will become available for the public a week before each class.

While the course is free and open to the public, University of Michigan students can enroll in the course to receive credit. A one-credit discussion seminar is also open for students.



Classes started on Jan. 15, 2019. Photo | U-M Sustainable Food Systems Initiative

The course is presented in partnership with Detroit Food Policy Council and FoodLab Detroit and will be led by Leslie Hoey, assistant professor of urban and regional planning at Taubman College, Jerry Ann Hebron, executive director of Oakland Avenue Farm and Lilly Fink Shapiro of the U-M’s Sustainable Food System Initiative.

For more information, or to register, visit the Food Literacy for All course website.

Angell Hall is located at 435 S. State St.

