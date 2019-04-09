Food Truck Rallies return to Ann Arbor Farmers Market starting May 1

Food truck rallies will return to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market from May to October. Photo | Meredith Bruckner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Starting May 1, head over to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market to support local food producers and grab dinner.

Every first Wednesday of each month from May to October, Ann Arbor Farmers Market will host its annual Food Truck Rallies from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each event will have live music and kids activities.

To kick off food truck season, there will be over 15 food trucks offering everything from pizza and rolled ice cream to tacos and Jamaican and American street food.

Participating food trucks include:

For the May Food Truck Rally, Ann Arbor Farmers Market is partnering with Zero Waste Washtenaw and Recycle Ann Arbor to make the rallies zero waste events.

Food Truck Rallies are planned for May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.

For more information, visit the Ann Arbor Farmers Market facebook page. For upcoming events, visit its website.

