Four more Ann Arbor eateries that help you live your best brunch life

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - With the restaurant scene in Ann Arbor booming, new eateries continue to come into Tree Town.

Offering eaters and brunch besties more options from which to choose, these fours restaurants will help you step up your brunch game, fill your plate and not empty your wallet.

Since coming to Ann Arbor in January, Anna’s House has continually impressed foodies, influencers, brunchers and other Ann Arbor eaters. With a menu brimming with classic meat and eggs plates as well as sweet favorites, such as lemon poppy seed crepes, the retro diner keeps with its iconic style while delivering delicious dishes.

Anna’s House is located at 445 E. Eisenhower Parkway.

Situated on the corner of Main and East Huron streets, First Bite offers what it calls Food 4.0. Offering breakfast and lunch fare from whole wheat pancakes to Thai peanut wraps, First Bite has reasonable prices for good portions as well as its green fuel smoothies and kombucha.

First Bite is located at 108 S. Main St.

Serving breakfast and lunch fare until 3 p.m., Juicy Kitchen has something for everyone. From the Hot Mess (a breakfast sandwich full of eggs, roasted peppers, avocado and goat cheese) to Scottish Oat Cakes, the brunch spot has options for all types of eaters as well as an impressive lunch menu.

If you’re in a hurry, you can get brunch to go!

Juicy Kitchen is at 1506 N. Maple Road.

One of the most popular brunch spots in town, Gandy Dancer has a long history of feeding Ann Arborites. Although on the more expensive end of the price scale, Gandy Dancer has a weekly Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with made-to-order omelets, eggs benedict, seafood and more.

Gandy Dancer can be found at 401 Depot St.

Honorable Mention

Not feeling the typical full plate of eggs, sausage and toast breakfast? Fresh Forage offers its filling Forage Bowls. You can either build your own or choose from one of its already arranged bowls, such as the veggie-packed "Purely Roasted" or the spicy "Baja Tuna Salad." For additional fun, add some fried fiddleheads or a duck egg!

Fresh Forage regularly rotates its menu to offer more seasonal items and new selections.

Fresh Forage is found at 5060 Jackson Road.

