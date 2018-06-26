Frita Batidos wins Burger Battle Detroit for the second year in a row; first back-to-back winner

ANN ARBOR - In an article posted by the Detroit News on Sunday, it was announced that local favorite Frita Batidos once again won "best burger" in Detroit's Burger Battle 2018, its second win in a row in the competition's brief history. What burger put it above the rest, you ask? A medium-rare burger on a brioche bun with sweet chili mayo, tropical slaw, thick-cut bacon, melted Muenster cheese and garlic cilantro fries, according to Detroit News writer James David Dickson.

Eve Aronoff Fernandez, chef and owner of Frita Batidos, told Dickson that the burger took “30 to 40” permutations to get it just right, during which time she joked that she gained 10 pounds. "The top five burgers, as judged by the paying customer, were Townhouse (downtown), Taystee’s Burgers (Dearborn), Henry Ford Village (a Dearborn retirement community whose kitchen is not open to the public), Frita Batidos of Ann Arbor and American Burger Bar in Greektown Casino-Hotel," Dickson wrote.

Have you eaten at Frita Batidos yet? What is your favorite menu item? If you were judging your favorite Ann Arbor burgers, would Frita Batidos still win? Let us know in the comments below.

