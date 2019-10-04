Get a taste of fall in a bottle with this Pure Michigan Autumn IPA

ANN ARBOR - Short's Brewing Company has partnered with Pure Michigan to create a beer that's made from 100% locally sourced ingredients.

The Pure Michigan Autumn IPA will be hitting shelves across the state in a multiweek distribution cycle starting Monday and will be available at Meijer, Busch's and Kroger, along with taprooms and independent retailers.

On Oct. 30, The Session Room at 3685 Jackson Road in west Ann Arbor will be releasing Pure Michigan Autumn IPA, which is described as a well-balanced IPA with notes of fruit, pine, citrus and a sweet, honey-like malt.

To see where you can purchase the beer, check this interactive Pure Michigan IPA locator.

Here are the statewide events where you can find the beer this month:

Thursday, Oct. 10: 7 Monks in Grand Rapids

Monday, Oct. 14: 7 Monks in Traverse City

Thursday, Oct. 24: Café One 3 in Kawkawlin

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26: The Detroit Fall Beer Festival in Eastern Market

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Clubhouse BFD in Rochester Hills

Wednesday, Oct. 30: Session Room in Ann Arbor

To learn more about the collaboration, visit www.michigan.org/breweries.

Pure Michigan and Short's Brewing Company remind those 21 and over to drink responsibly.

