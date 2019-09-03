Good eats, drinks, live music at Ann Arbor Farmers Market Food Truck Rally Wednesday

ANN ARBOR - It's the second to last month to "get outside for dinner" this season at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

Enjoy fare from more than 15 food trucks, live music with MG Bailey and kids' activities on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Kerrytown. Whether you sip on some coffee from Bearclaw and enjoy vegan goodness from Shimmy Shack or a steaming-hot donut from Petey's Donuts, there's something for everyone.

In addition to the Food Truck Rally, enjoy the summer music series Flicks on Bricks hosted by Cinetopia Film Festival and Exchange Capital Management Inc. that runs directly following the event. Festivities start at 8 p.m. and this month's film is "A Star is Born."

Schedule of events:

5 to 8 p.m. - Food Trucks and Live Music by MG Bailey.

8 to 9 p.m. - Stick around for drinks with Bløm Meadworks and Wolverine State Brewing Co. and entertainment from Detroit Circus.

9 p.m. - Sundown movie "A Star is Born" begins in the Farmers Market lot.

Food trucks:

Mead Tent, with Bløm Meadworks

Cosa Sabrosa

Hero or Villain Van

Jamerican Grill

Wood Fired Up

TruckShuka Detroit

Simply Spanish

Naughty Boy's Rolled Ice Cream

Petey's Donuts

Impasto Detroit

The Salt & Sugar Co.

Brother Truckers

Nosh Pit Detroit

Delectabowl Food Truck & Catering

Shimmy Shack

MI Drinks

Bearclaw Coffee Company

Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St.

