Good eats, drinks, live music at Ann Arbor Farmers Market Food Truck Rally Wednesday

ANN ARBOR - It's the second to last month to "get outside for dinner" this season at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.
Enjoy fare from more than 15 food trucks, live music with MG Bailey and kids' activities on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Kerrytown. Whether you sip on some coffee from Bearclaw and enjoy vegan goodness from Shimmy Shack or a steaming-hot donut from Petey's Donuts, there's something for everyone.
In addition to the Food Truck Rally, enjoy the summer music series Flicks on Bricks hosted by Cinetopia Film Festival and Exchange Capital Management Inc. that runs directly following the event. Festivities start at 8 p.m. and this month's film is "A Star is Born."
Schedule of events:
- 5 to 8 p.m. - Food Trucks and Live Music by MG Bailey.
- 8 to 9 p.m. - Stick around for drinks with Bløm Meadworks and Wolverine State Brewing Co. and entertainment from Detroit Circus.
- 9 p.m. - Sundown movie "A Star is Born" begins in the Farmers Market lot.
Food trucks:
- Mead Tent, with Bløm Meadworks
- Cosa Sabrosa
- Hero or Villain Van
- Jamerican Grill
- Wood Fired Up
- TruckShuka Detroit
- Simply Spanish
- Naughty Boy's Rolled Ice Cream
- Petey's Donuts
- Impasto Detroit
- The Salt & Sugar Co.
- Brother Truckers
- Nosh Pit Detroit
- Delectabowl Food Truck & Catering
- Shimmy Shack
- MI Drinks
- Bearclaw Coffee Company
Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St.
