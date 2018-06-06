Grillin' for Food Gatherers back in Ann Arbor Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Who's ready for grilling some delicious food for a good cause?

The 29th annual fundraiser and community picnic Grillin' for Food Gatherers is back Sunday at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, at 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. rain or shine.

Guests can expect food from more than 30 local restaurants, live music, beer from local microbreweries, wine, a silent auction, a raffle, a kids activities area and much more.

Local bands will include George Bedard and the Kingpins, Nadim Azzam, Magdalen Fossum and Dan and the Harmony Grits.



ann arbor's 107one will be broadcasting the event live with "Morning Drive" host Martin Bandyke as Grillin's Master of Ceremonies.

Food will include gourmet grilled sausages, delicious sides and desserts from local eateries, including Zingerman's, Frita Batidos, Grange Kitchen & Bar, The Earle and more.

Guests will also find a variety of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Kids activities, hosted by the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, will include lawn games, a photo booth and face painting.



"Grillin’ combines fun with a serious mission: fighting hunger where we live. The event raises awareness and support for Food Gatherers’ food rescue program and food bank. Funds raised from Grillin’ enable the organization to distribute the equivalent of nearly 15,000 meals per day to 44,500 adults, seniors and children struggling with hunger." - Food Gatherers

Ticket information:

Adults: $75 preordered, $85 at the gate

Kids: $10

Children under 3: Free

Each adult ticket sold will provide 150 meals to those in need.

Purchase tickets online www.foodgatherers.org/grillin or by phone at 734-761-2796.

For more information, visit the event's website.

About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers is the food rescue program and food bank for Washtenaw County, distributing 6.5 million pounds of food to 170 non-profit programs serving close to 44,500 low-income adults, seniors and children annually. Food Gatherers’ direct service programs include the Community Kitchen, Community Kitchen Job Training, Healthy School Pantry, and Summer Food Service. More than 6,500 people volunteer for Food Gatherers each year. For 14 consecutive years, Food Gatherers has received a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. For a list of food donors and recipient programs, or to learn how to become involved, visit foodgatherers.org or call 734-761-2796.



