Here's a sneak peek of the new (and Instagram-worthy) Michigan Stadium game day menu

ANN ARBOR - "M" shaped soft pretzels, the "Big Hero" burger and an absolutely bonkers new milkshake featuring several desserts-in-one round out the new food and drink offerings at Michigan Stadium this fall.

Exclusive concessionaire to Michigan Athletics, Sodexo, didn't hold back this year when coming up with eye-catching food and drink.

The "Block M Crazy Milkshake" is undeniably the boldest item on the menu, and for good reason.

The drink, from RJ's Heavenly Delights in Jackson, is a cookies and cream shake topped with a Block M sugar cookie, chocolate wafer cookie, Block M sugar cookie, donut holes and -- wait for it -- an ice cream sandwich in a maize and blue sprinkle-rimmed glass. It also comes with two straws because this drink is perfect for sharing (though no judgment if you want to enjoy it alone).

Aside from Michigan Stadium-themed food, there will also be vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options, including vegan-friendly Italian sausage, red pepper hummus bites, fried avocado tacos and its very own Impossible Burger.

The new items will be available to enjoy starting with the Wolverines' home opener against Middle Tennessee State on Aug. 31.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.