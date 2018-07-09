Here's what's on menu at Ann Arbor Farmers Market July Food Truck Rally

Customers place orders at Hero or Villain Van on September 6, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - The third Food Truck Rally of the season will feature delicious bites, from hand-rolled ice cream to paella, fun children's activities and live music Wednesday.

Although the monthly event is typically held on the first Wednesday of the month, July's was moved due to the first Wednesday falling on July 4 this year.

The full lineup of 14 food trucks includes:

Cosa Sabrosa

Crepe Day-Twah

Hero Or Villain Van

The Nosh Pit Detroit

Shimmy Shack

Matt & Mo's

Jamerican Grill

Wood Fired Up

TruckShuka Detroit

Island Noodles

Simply Spanish

Naughty Boy's Rolled Ice Cream

Petey's Donuts

Impasto Detroit



A child gets her face painted in the children's activity area on May 2, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Tunes will be provided by Ann Arbor-based group PATH.

According to the band's website, "If you're partial to the sweet shades of Simon & Garfunkel but can't resist the rowdy fun of OK Go, consider yourself in a high-risk group for having way too much fun with these guys."

For more information and updates, check the event's Facebook page.

See you there!

