Here's what's on the menu at Ann Arbor Farmers Market October Food Truck Rally

ANN ARBOR - Rev up your appetites because this is the last rally of the season.

This beloved summer series, which starts at 5 p.m. and features your old favorites and some new flavors, is coming to an end Wednesday.

With everything from vegan burgers and shakes to paella and hand rolled-ice cream, this is an event not to be missed.

The featured trucks for October are:

The Salt & Sugar Co.

Cosa Sabrosa

Crepe Day-Twah

Hero Or Villain Van

The Nosh Pit Detroit

Shimmy Shack

Matt & Mo's

Jamerican Grill

Wood Fired Up

TruckShuka Detroit

Simply Spanish

Naughty Boy's Rolled Ice Cream

Petey's Donuts

Island Noodles



Live music and kids entertainment will be provided so bring the whole family for one of the last outdoor events of the season.

