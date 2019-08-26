How to get half-off Domino's Pizza this week

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Domino's Pizza is offering a great deal to help celebrate back-to-school season.

The Ann Arbor-based pizza chain announced today that Domino's stores nationwide are offering 50 percent off menu-priced pizzas ordered online Aug. 26-Sept. 1.

"It's back-to-school season, which means there is a lot to do in a short amount of time," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokeswoman. "Between buying school supplies, clothes and dealing with schedule changes, there is little time for much else, but Domino's wanted to make one thing easy: planning dinner. Not only is pizza night perfect for those busy days, but now, it's also half off when you order online."

The 50% off deal is only available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through any of Domino's online ordering channels which include Domino's website (dominos.com), as well as Domino's ordering apps for iPad, iPhone, Android™ and Kindle Fire

