It's National Pizza Month: Here are our favorite spots in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Even though pizza doesn't necessarily need a dedicated month for us to love it any more than we already do, it's still fun to take a minute to recognize our favorite places to grab a slice in town.

Better yet, why not try them all out before the month is through?

Here are our favorite tried-and-true pizza joints, serving up fresh, cheesy goodness year-round.

It comes as no surprise that Pizza House is a favorite among locals. Whether you're a student, a townie or a new transplant, this spot holds a special place in your heart.

From its extensive menu, including its famous Chipatis, to its 500-seat capacity, it's a popular spot on game days and is open until 4 a.m. because late-night pizza is always a good idea.

It also has 32 beers on tap, if you love beer with your pie.

Location: 618 Church St.

This no-frills pizza joint makes fresh pizzas, both deep-dish and thin-crust, and calzones and salads. With beers on tap, this is also a popular joint on game days.

The place may seem a little rough around the edges, but the pizza is fantastic. I've taken some foodies from a large metropolitan city there and they gave the pizza an A+. Just saying.

The lunch deals are also pretty hard to beat.

Pro tip: If you come at a busy time, have your order ready. They staff is efficient and has a refreshing "let's move it" attitude.

Location: 605 E. William St.

Although this is a franchise, the original opened up in Ann Arbor in 1945 and remains in the same charming building on E. William Street.

The pizza is super cheesy -- some of the cheesiest I've ever had -- and ingredients are generously portioned.

They have great deals so be sure to look up specials ahead of time.

Location: 512 E. William St.

If you're feeling fancy, head on over to MANI. It's perfect for a date night. It's pizzas are delicious. I love the Tartufo with truffles.

If you're feeling adventurous, give the burrata and balsamic pizza a try.

Another must? Order one of Mani's classic Italian cocktails and the pickled tomatoes antipasti. You will not be sorry.

Location: 341 E. Liberty St.

If you love a light, thin-crust pizza, then this is the place for you.

On nice days, sit on the airy patio, or sit inside in the bright, modern space.

Bigalora also serves fresh pastas and delicious wood roasted small plates. It's a popular brunch spot, too.

Location: 3050 Washtenaw Ave. Suite 112

Happy eating!

