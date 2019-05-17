Kraut station, craft beer, live music to highlight Food Gatherers' annual Grillin' fundraiser

ANN ARBOR - It's the biggest picnic of the year and on June 9 Food Gatherers' Grillin community fundraiser is returning to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds to celebrate 30 years.

From 3 to 8 p.m., rain or shine, expect delicious food donated by local businesses, live music and family-friendly activities. Every day, Food Gatherers delivers 14,500 meals to food insecure people of all ages in Washtenaw County. Grillin' is one of the food rescue program's biggest annual fundraisers.

What to expect

Food:

Paella by SavCo Hospitality

Kraut station from The Brinery

Vegan sausages from Fresh Thyme

White bean salad from Casey's Tavern

Beer from Salt Springs Brewery

Gourmet pizza from Silvio's Organic Ristorante & Pizzeria

Blueberry buckle from Zingerman's Bakehouse and more

Live music performances:

George Bedard and the Kingpins

Hullabaloo

Amy Petty

Abigail Stauffer

Activities:

Kids' activities by the Hands-On Museum

Complimentary massages by Body Wisdom Massage

Photo booth and more

Throughout the event, guests will be able to bid on silent auction and raffle items, which include a 13-week CSA farm share from Tantré Farm and tickets to see the Tigers play the White Sox.

All proceeds from Grillin' will go to Food Gatherers and its efforts to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County, where one in seven residents is hungry.

Tickets:

Adult: $75 in advance, $85 at the door

Children: $10 (kids under 3 are free)

Each adult ticket purchased provides 150 meals. Buy tickets online here or call 734-761-2796.



About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County. As the food bank and food rescue program for the county, we distribute more than 6.3 million pounds of food to 170 nonprofit programs serving approximately 44,500 low-income adults, seniors and children every year. For a list of our partner programs or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit www.foodgatherers.org or call (734) 761-2796.

