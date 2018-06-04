La Taqueria Ann Arbor: New fusion tacos in town

ANN ARBOR - La Taqueria Ann Arbor opened a little over two weeks ago and locals are literally eating it up.

After a successful launch on May 12, the taco joint has seen a steady stream of customers with lunchtime as its busiest hour.

Located at Maize & Blue Deli's former space at 106 E. Liberty St., all of its tacos are $4 a piece.



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

It doesn't serve up traditional tacos, which manager Dylan Gomez explained can come to a surprise to some customers.

"This is not Mexican food," he explained. "We describe ourselves as a fusion of North American, South American and Asian flavors. We try to combine all of that into a taco. We’re just trying to be different and trying to separate ourselves because the other taco places (in town) have the basics. We’re trying to attract a crowd who wants something different."

So just how different is it?



Bottomless chips and salsa (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The menu features a Thai-inspired taco prepared with "shredded ginger soy marinated chicken with crispy slaw and spicy peanut sauce."

Gomez said the chorizo taco is another break from traditional recipes.

"Our chorizo is combined with poblano peppers and potatoes to make it more like a hash," he said. "I recommend that a lot for lunch."



Chicken verde and camaron tacos (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

We tried the chicken verde which had lots of heat balanced by queso fresco and the camaron (shrimp), which was prepared Cajun style with a sharp cotija cheese.

On top of the current menu, La Taqueria will soon feature a Taco of the Week and Sunday brunches. "At some point we’re going to have a waffle taco (of the week)," said Gomez.

La Taqueria makes everything from scratch, and uses tortillas and chips from the Ann Arbor Tortilla Co.



(Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

With plans to get a liquor license by the end of the month, the restaurant will soon have a full cocktail menu just in time for the hot summer months.

To learn more, visit La Taqueria's Facebook page.

