Learn about local farm share programs at Bløm Meadworks on March 24

ANN ARBOR - Taste the Local Difference is joining forces with Bløm Meadworks on March 24 for a meet and greet with local farmers about their community supported agriculture (CSA) programs.

CSAs are farm share programs in which customers invest in the farm and receive fresh produce, typically on a biweekly or monthly basis. Nothing gets more farm to table than that. So, grab a mead or a cider and learn which CSA might be a good fit for your household.

From 2 to 4 p.m., the following farms will be on hand to answer questions:

Bløm Meadworks also offers a CSA program.

As always, parking is free on Sundays in downtown Ann Arbor. The closest parking garage is on the corner of 4th and Washington.



