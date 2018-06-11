Learn cooking secrets from local chefs at Ann Arbor Farmers Market this summer

ANN ARBOR - What better way to learn how to cook than with local chefs using local ingredients?

Now through October, on the third Wednesday of each month, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market will be featuring cooking demos focused on fresh, seasonal produce sold by farmers at the market.

In partnership with local food marketing agency Taste the Local Difference and edible WOW magazine, the demonstrations will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with tastings.



Chef Nic Simms gives a cooking demonstration at Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Oct. 25, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Schedule:

June 20: Chef Nic Simms, of the Jefferson Market

July 18: Chef Bob Bennet, of Zingerman's Roadhouse

Aug. 15: Chef Maggie Long, of Jolly Pumpkin

Sept. 19: Chef Ji Hye Kim, of Miss Kim Korean Restaurant

Oct. 17: Chef Joel Panozzo, of The Lunch Room and Detroit Street Filling Station

Another plus? RoosRoast Coffee will be on site serving up free samples of specially selected coffee that compliments the dish of the day.

A raffle will also be held for guests to win a variety of items from vendors, chefs and sponsors.

"It is important to the values of edible WOW that we provide opportunities through events such as this for the market-goers," Robb Harper, publisher of edible WOW, said in a press release. "These events enhance their experience at the market by sharing the expertise of the local area chefs in a unique setting."

Learn more about the series and events at the Farmers Market by visiting its Facebook page. ​

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.