Learn how to decorate cakes like a pro at Ann Arbor District Library on March 7

ANN ARBOR - With all of the reality TV baking shows out there, it's likely that you've dreamed of decorating cakes like those seasoned professionals at least once.

Put your skills to the test on March 7 at the Ann Arbor District Library's Traverwood Branch from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Owner of The Lakehouse Bakery in Chelsea and veteran AADL food instructor Keegan C. Rodgers will lead a lively workshop about frosting.

Learn how to make a variety of frostings and how to use decorating equipment, like pastry bags and piping tips. Rodgers will be making a simple American buttercream in class that attendees can use to decorate with a pastry bag.

As always, classes at the library are free. This class is recommended for ages grade 6 and up.

