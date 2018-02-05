Michigan's only organic delivery service comes to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Now, Ann Arborites are able to enjoy organic groceries delivered right to their doorstep.

Last month, food delivery service Doorganics expanded its delivery area to 35 zip codes across Southeast Michigan, including Metro Detroit.

The reason? Its competitor, Door to Door Organics, abruptly closed shop.



Doorganics founder and CEO Mike Hughes (Photo: Doorganics)

"One month ago, we announced our expansion into the Metro Detroit region, setting out to provide local jobs and to continue our support of Michigan farmers and foodmakers," Doorganics founder and CEO Mike Hughes said in a press release. "Moving into a new market on such short notice was no easy task. We’re proud of our team and grateful for the former Door to Door customers and employees who have helped make our expansion possible."

Not only is this great news for customers looking to try out an organic delivery service, but it's great news for local farmers, too.

The Grand Rapids-based company hopes to open a second facility early this summer and add 10 new jobs this year.



How it works:

A customizable produce box is delivered on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. After signing up to regularly receive local and organic fruits and vegetables, customers can shop from a selection of more than 150 different Michigan-made grocery items, including fresh baked breads, farm eggs, cheeses and prepared meals.

Delivery is free, and customers can communicate their delivery preferences to Doorganics via an online member portal.

To learn more about Doorganics, visit its website.



