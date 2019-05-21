More than 50 eateries to participate in Ann Arbor Restaurant Week

ANN ARBOR - June is right around the corner and so is one of the city's most anticipated culinary events: Ann Arbor Restaurant Week.

With over 50 area restaurants participating in the event, guests have plenty to choose from. Running from June 9 through 14, Restaurant Week offers meals at affordable fixed prices or for those willing to splurge a little, Chef's Choice meals at select eateries.

From Gandy Dancer to dessous, to Miss Kim and Vinology, there is something to suit every palate.

How it works

Lunch

This open format allows restaurants to create one to three courses for a fixed $18, with many establishments offering two-for-one pricing.



Dinner

Most participating restaurants will have a $28 fixed price menu consisting of three courses, and many offering two-for-one pricing.



Chef’s Choice

Select restaurants will offer a Chef’s Choice menu in which chefs will be able to be more creative with each dish. The price for this option is $38.

This time around, the Main Street Area Association will be holding a photo contest. Instagram users who want to participate should post photos of thier dishes and tag #annarborrestaurantweek for a chance to win a $50 Main Street Ventures gift card.



For more information, visit www.annarborrestaurantweek.com.

