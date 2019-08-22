New Desserts by Decade series to start Tuesday at Ann Arbor District Library

Upside down cakes were a trendy dessert in the '20s. (Credit: Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR - Every decade has its opulent, rich and sometimes bizarre desserts, but what are the stories behind them?

Owner of The Lakehouse Bakery Keegan Rodgers and local historian and writer Patti Smith are launching a Desserts by Decade series at the Ann Arbor District Library this month.

First up? The Roaring '20s.

On Tuesday night, head over to the library's Multi-Purpose Room from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to learn about the history of one of the wildest decades in U.S. history and how it impacted its desserts.

From women getting the vote and a stock market crash, to the first radio broadcast of the World Series and the trial of John Scopes and Mae West, take a deep dive into the stories that defined the '20s and learn some of the time's most popular dessert recipes.

In true townie fashion, Smith will cover some local Ann Arbor history of the time, as well.

The event is co-sponsored by Rodgers' The Lakehouse Bakery in Chelsea.

