Ready, set, tea! Ann Arbor gets a new tea house

ANN ARBOR - Looking to shake up your normal caffeine routine? Teaspressa can help you with that.

The brainchild of professional barista and Shark Tank contender Allison DeVane, the new Ann Arbor shop offers "tea, inspired by coffee" and brings the strong flavors of indulgent teas to its customers.

The new South Main Street-facing store has large windows, crisp white walls, an impossible-to-ignore neon sign and plush plants - a long way from DeVane’s original bike-drawn tea-cart in Phoenix, AZ.

(Credit: Teaspressa blog)How is Teaspressa different from other tea houses?

It uses "shots" of tea to build signature drinks like its London Fog or Swiss Ivory, which blend flavors, tea and milk. Prices range from $2.50 for drip coffee upwards to between $5 and $6 for gourmet beverages. Visitors can also munch on pastries or macarons, purchase pouches of loose-leaf tea or one of Teaspressa’s sugar cubes or sticks.

Fans of the slogan "C'est la tea," which can be found on the shop wall, and boldly printed on cups, will be happy to know they can purchase "C'est la tea" apparel and accessories via Teaspressa’s website.

(Credit: Teaspressa blog)Not completely sold? Don’t worry, you can still get your Teaspressa drink made with espresso if you aren’t feeling too adventurous.

Teaspressa is officially open at 414. S Main St., #115b, and is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

C'est la tea!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.