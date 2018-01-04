Restaurant Week returns to Ann Arbor Jan. 14-19

ANN ARBOR - Get ready for some serious flavor.

Ann Arbor's Restaurant Week will be back Jan. 14-19, with more than 60 of the city's best restaurants participating in the semiannual event.

Here's how it works:



Lunch is a $15 special menu of Restaurant Week items. Restaurants are given an open format to create one, two or three courses. Many offer two-for-one pricing for additional special deals.



Dinner is a $28 fixed-price three-course menu, and many restaurants will be offering a choice of their regular menu items for each course. Diners will also enjoy two-for-one pricing for extra value at some venues.



(Photo: Aventura)

For the first time, Ann Arbor Restaurant Week has partnered with Taste the Local Difference and local farmers to incorporate as much Michigan produce as possible into the menus.

Keep an eye out for the Taste the Local Difference logo to see which restaurants chose to source locally.

For more information and to see the full list of participating restaurants, visit the event's website.

Follow posts about Ann Arbor Restaurant Week on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #annarborrestaurantweek.



Restaurant Week is presented by the Main Street Area Association. Sponsors include SAVCO Hospitality, the Michigan Guild of Artists and Artisans, R. Hirt and Washtenaw County Convention and Visitors Bureau.



About Main Street Area Association



"The Main Street Area Association is a 501(c)6 not for profit organization whose mission is to preserve the long term success and vitality of downtown Ann Arbor. For further information on this event and all downtown happenings go to www.mainstreetannarbor.org, or follow on twitter @MainStAA."



