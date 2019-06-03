See area chefs create delicious dishes at Pittsfield Township Farmers Market this summer

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP - Ever walk through a farmers market and think: This all looks amazing, but what do I do with it?

Pittsfield Township Farmers Market, in partnership with Taste the Local Difference, will be launching its 2019 Cooking at the Market series starting June 6. It will feature local chefs and food experts making fresh dishes using market ingredients.

The six-part series will help marketgoers learn how to best prepare seasonal produce sold at the market, with the opportunity to ask questions during the live demos.

Also: Free samples. Need we say more?

Schedule:

June 6: Ypsilanti Food Co-op

July 11: Travertine Garcia, University of Michigan MPH student

Aug. 8t: Ji Hye Kim, ​Miss Kim

Aug. 29: ​Kelly Wilson, RDN Taste the Local Difference

Sept. 12: TBD

Oct. 24: Blake Reetz and Emilia Mauck, ​eat Catering and Carry Out

All cooking demos will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

About the Pittsfield Township Farmers Market

The Pittsfield Township Farmers Market is open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine from June through September (closed July 4). The market is located at 6201 W Michigan Ave. in Ann Arbor. Free parking is available. For more information, visit www.pittsfield-mi.gov/farmersmarket​.

