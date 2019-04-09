Shake Shack opening first Ann Arbor location this fall

ANN ARBOR - Shake Shack is coming to Ann Arbor.

The burger chain will open its first Ann Arbor location this fall at 3030 Washtenaw Avenue, near Zola Bistro.

The restaurant will feature more than 3,000 square feet and a patio. The menu will feature all the Shake Shack classics, including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes, plus a selection of frozen custard concretes in collaboration with local food purveyors.

The Ann Arbor Shack will be constructed with recycled and sustainable materials. Booths will be made from lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and table tops will be made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes.

This will become Shake Shack's third Michigan location, with one in Detroit and in Troy.

Shake Shack started as a food cart outside Madison Square Park in 2000, and after gaining popularity, opened their first kiosk-style restaurant in 2004.

Since, Shake Shack has expanded internationally, with locations across the world, including Tokyo, Dubai and Moscow.

