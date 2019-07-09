Shake Shack to open in Ann Arbor on Monday

ANN ARBOR - Are you ready for some local Shake Shack?

The burger stand with a cult following will be opening its doors at 3030 Washtenaw Ave. #107 on Monday at 11 a.m.

It will be the restaurant chain's fourth Michigan location and will feature its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, grilled flat-top dogs (hormone- and antibiotic-free), chicken sandwiches, crispy crinkle-cut fries, fresh-made frozen custard and more.

Credit: Shake Shack

Frozen custard concretes that will be unique to the Ann Arbor Shack will include:

Wolverine Dream: Vanilla custard, marshmallow sauce, graham cracker crumble, strawberry purée

Shack Attack: Chocolate custard, fudge sauce, Zingerman's Bakehouse Black Magic Brownie and Mast Brothers chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate sprinkles

Pie Oh My: Vanilla custard blended with pieces of Zingerman's Bakehouse seasonal pie

Five percent of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete will be donated to The ChadTough Foundation, a nonprofit that funds pediatric brain cancer research.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Credit: Evan Sung | Shake Shack

Wash down burgers with local beers from Griffin Claw Brewing Company and Shorts Brewing Company as well as the chain's exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister® Ale. Wine lovers can enjoy a house red and white from the Gotham Project.

The 3,023-square foot Ann Arbor Shack will feature an outdoor patio. In line with the chain's commitment to eco-friendly construction, its furniture will be designed using sustainable materials, including tabletops made using reclaimed bowling alley lanes by CounterEvolution.

The first 100 people in line on Monday when doors open at 11 a.m. will receive free Shake Shack swag.

Want to join the team? Shake Shack is hiring for full-time and part-time positions, no previous experience required. Apply here.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.